Telangana BJP Chief Tarun Chugh Says 'Countdown For TRS Misrule Has Begun In State'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Telangana state in charge Tarun Chugh on Sunday said that as the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not be able to make a comeback in the next assembly elections, a countdown has begun for the misrule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh added that the BJP is making great efforts to establish its footprint in Telangana ahead of the assembly elections next year.

Tarun Chugh added that on July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a massive public meeting at the Parade Ground to blow the bugle for the campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. On the other hand, BJP National president JP Nadda will participate in the meetings in Hyderabad on June 30. The National Executive Committee meetings will convene in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3.

The national working group meetings are scheduled to discuss the party’s election strategies and key decisions will be taken up later.

While addressing the media at the BJP state office in Hyderabad, Tarun Chugh said, “The countdown has begun for your (TRS) government from today. He further said that the countdown has begun for the TRS government and only 529 are left. It’s time to say goodbye after 529 days.”

“After that BJP government will be formed. The web counting will be installed at every BJP party office across Telangana,” said Chugh

“The state government had not reduced petrol and diesel prices even though the Center had reduced them twice. The promises have not been fulfilled. But, they are saying that the Constitution of India should be changed to insult Ambedkar. The countdown has begun for your (TRS) government from today,” he further added.