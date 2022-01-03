Telangana BJP Chief Writes To LS Speaker; Alleges 'misuse Of Police, False Cases' By TRS

As the BJP continues its protest against the K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government in Telangana, state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, alleging that the police were using undue force and methods such as illegal enforcement against his party workers. In the letter, Kumar urged Birla to take action against Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana, ACP Srinivasa Rao, ACP Prakash and Inspector Lakshmi Babu, alleging that they had forcibly removed him from office and 'breached his rights and privileges as Member of Parliament.'

Detailing the incident, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Karimnagar police officers did not inform him regarding the grounds of his arrest and two false non-bailable cases were foisted against him in a direct infringement of his rights. He urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to take necessary action against the officials concerned in the incident.

Moreover, the Telangana BJP president also wrote letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP national president J.P. Nadda, and stated that there was a need for the high command to intervene and restore the democratic process in Telangana. He alleged that government machinery is being misused by the TRS government against political opponents, and police are being utilized to suppress political activities.

Telangana BJP stages protest against TRS Govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday continued its protest against the K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government in Telangana to release vacant job notifications. The protests were called by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other saffron party leaders. According to reports, when Bandi Sanjay was holding a press conference at his camp office on Sunday, a police team reached there and took BJP leaders, including him, into preventive custody and shifted them to the local police station.

Prior to the protests, the BJP had said that the Biswal Committee appointed by KCR found that one lakh 92 thousand jobs are vacant in Telangana. "If you don't issue notification by January, the CM should remember that BJP activists will stall the assembly session to be held by you," Bandi Kumar had warned.

Image: Twitter/@bandisanjay_bjp