Telangana BJP Chief's Convoy Attacked; Tension Mounts Ahead Of GHMC Polls

Hours before the polling for municipal elections began in Greater Hyderabad, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar's car was allegedly attacked by some unknown miscreants on Necklace Road.

The incident, which caused damage to the windowpanes of Kumar's vehicle triggered tension at People’s Plaza on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake. Scores of BJP leaders launched a protest and demanded action against the attackers. The saffron party members alleged that goons from the opposition MIM and TRS "attempted to murder" Bandi Sanjay Kumar when he was out for an evening walk.

The protesters raised slogans against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and refused to leave the incident spot, but the Hyderabad police pacified and dispersed them. Moreover, the police denied reports of an attempt to murder the BJP's Telangana Unit President.

"An oral altercation occurred between two political groups leading to damage of glass of the car. A case is registered by the central zone police station. There is no injury to anyone," said P Viswaprasad, Joint Commissioner of Police for Central Hyderabad.

TRS workers clash with Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Kumar reportedly went into a hotel a night before the municipal elections. As per reports, a TRS candidate from Kharitabad division reached the spot along with his supporters and alleged that the BJP leader was distributing money to influence voters in the area. A heated argument took place between the two sides and the TRS leaders demanded checking of Kumar’s car.

The police, who rushed there, sent Kumar back in his personal car, however, TRS workers reportedly stopped another car in his convoy and attacked it, damaging its window shield.

G Kishan Reddy condemns attack, slams TRS

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy, condemned the attack on Kumar and demanded action against those involved. He alleged that TRS was misusing the police and using unfair means to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

The way the ruling dispensation is hounding Public Representatives from our party, besides abusing & misusing the state machinery to their benefit is a shame & blot on each value we, as a democracy, hold sacred.



Condemn this attack on Sri @bandisanjay_bjp, in harshest terms! pic.twitter.com/vGDnaWDP1T — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 30, 2020

Reddy warned the TRS government that if it tries to "turn Telangana into another West Bengal", the BJP will not keep quiet. Polling for the 150-member GHMC began on Tuesday.

