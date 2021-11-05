Telangana BJP Demands CM KCR Reduce VAT On Fuel; TRS Claims 'already Lowered'

Closely in the heels of central government’s announcement of the reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Telangana BJP has demanded the K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government to slash the VAT on the fuel prices, to further bring down the prices of petrol and diesel in the state, as done by 10 other BJP ruled states.

Urging CM Rao, Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government should reduce VAT to provide relief to the common man in the state. He further added that the TRS government should follow in the footsteps of other states who have reduced VAT in addition to the centre's excise cut of Rs. 5 for Petrol and Rs. 10 for diesel respectively.

Contributing to Sanjay’s argument, BJP MLA Raja Singh had further put weight on the demand of reduction of state’s VAT on fuel prices and said the VAT should be brought down now since TRS has been accusing the central government of hiking the prices during the Huzurabad Assembly by-polls. He claimed that Telangana is charging Rs. 41 as value-added tax (VAT) and that the state is capable of further cutting it by Rs.8. He went on to add that a reduction of state’s tax on petrol by Rs.8 will bring down the petrol prices under Rs.100 for the people of the state.

Refuting the demand, the leaders of the TRS argued that VAT prices automatically come down with a reduction in the centre’s excise duty and said that the BJP is doing a publicity stunt. TRS leader Krishank on Thursday in a tweet highlighted the statements given by Kerala and Rajasthan governments while denying to cut the VAT rates, in which they have stated that the centre's reduction in excise has already reduced VAT in significant proportions. He also mentioned that the state government had not increased VAT over six years, meanwhile, the Union government has increased the excise duty by 400% in the same period. Krishank’s tweet was retweeted by Telangana's Industry Minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao.

నమ్మేటోడు ఉంటే BJP Whatsapp గాళ్ళు ఎవరినైనా పిచ్చోని చేస్తరు ....



తెలంగాణలో 2015 నుంచి ఇప్పటివరకు VAT కేవలం 4% పెరిగింది, ఈ 6 సంవత్సరాలు పెంచలేదు

బిజెపి కేంద్రం 400% శాతం పన్ను పెంచింది

కేంద్రం పన్ను చేబట్టి ధర 110 వరకు వచ్చింది

35 పెంచిన బిజెపి 5 తగ్గించిందటా 🙏🏽@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/b5FTU7HTqX — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) November 4, 2021

Following the Central government's announcement on Wednesday, the price of fuel in Hyderabad fell to Rs 108.18 per litre on Thursday, down from Rs 114.47. Diesel has also dropped in price by Rs 12.78, from Rs 107.40 to Rs 94.62.

