Telangana: BJP Flays KTR Over Open Letter To PM Modi, Calls TRS Govt 'most Corrupt'

In view of Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao's open letter to PM Modi on July 2, BJP lashed out at the ruling TRS regime in the state, claiming that the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government is the 'most corrupt' administration one has witnessed.

BJP's reaction came in the backdrop of KTR's open letter to PM Modi, wherein he asked the latter to 'learn' from the policies implemented by the KCR government in Telangana by saying, "Aao-Dekho-Seekho". Responding to this letter, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched salvos at the TRS regime in the state and asserted that its "countdown has started."

"From land mafia to Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha- it is not Aao-Seekho-Dekho but Aao-Looto-Khao (Come, loot and eat) for 'Family First' party," Shehzad Poonawalla said in his tweet on Sunday. "TRS government is the most corrupt government one has witnessed... Projects here have become ATMs for the TRS government," Poonawalla continued his tirade.

With PM Modi's visit to Telangana, TRS countdown has begun: BJP

Speaking to the media on Saturday, BJP general Secretary Tarun Chugh remarked that the party has installed clocks at every BJP office to mark the end of TRS' 'misrule'.

"On July 3, PM Modi will arrive at Parade Ground where a massive rally and public speech are organized...These three days will be influencing, wherein people will turn in favour of BJP," he said, adding that his speech would mark "a new beginning, a beginning of change, the beginning of the formation of BJP government in Telangana." "A countdown has begun for the misrule of the TRS government. Only 522 days are left for the KCR government in Telangana. We have also installed clocks at every BJP office across the state that it is counting every remaining second of the TRS government," Chugh stated.

KTR's open letter to PM Modi

In his open letter to PM Modi, Telangana Minister KTR took a jibe at the BJP leadership while welcoming Prime Minister and other BJP leaders to the state, claiming that the decision by the saffron party to host its National Executive meeting here in Hyderabad, was not unexpected as the backwardness of the so-called "double engine" states has made BJP opt for a 'progressive place' like Hyderabad for their meetings.

In his letter, the TRS leader asked PM Modi to learn from the Telangana government saying, 'Aao-Dekho-Seekho' (come, see and learn). Prime Minister should study the Telangana model of development, its policies, and schemes that could be implemented in BJP-ruled states which are being troubled by double engines, KTR stated.