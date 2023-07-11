Telangana BJP Has No Ties With BRS: JP Nadda Clarifies Ahead Of Assembly Polls

BJP National President JP Nadda clarified that the saffron party have no ties with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) during the regional consultative meeting. He added that this narrative has been set by BRS leaders which is completely wrong. A BJP leader has confirmed to Republic Media Network that JP Nadda made the remark during an internal meeting with Telangana BJP leaders.

After the monsoon parliament session will conclude, BJP national leadership will be deploying all Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to campaign for the Telangana assembly elections. The leader further stated that the Telangana leaders have been advised to not make any statement against the party or any leader while addressing the media. Few leaders who are concerned to replace Bandi Sanjay as state party president have done, so leaders should refrain from speaking about it. He added that Telangana BJP leaders should take up issues in the state like double bedrooms, and Dalit Bandhu in front of the public. The party leaders have been asked to go aggressively against BRS in coming assembly polls and all leaders should start campaigning for the party soon.

BRS leader Sridhar Reddy said, "BRS party doesn’t have to have ties with BJP. We are a formidable force under the leadership of CM KCR and we will come back to power. KCR will become the hat-trick CM of the state. Let JP Nadda head the state in the coming polls, BJP will only get single digit number in coming polls".

An infighting within the Telangana BJP emerged and escalated following which the party's central leadership intervened. Key review meetings were convened after which it was decided to replace Bandi Sanjay with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as Telangana State President. After G Kishan Reddy took over the position of Telangana BJP President this was the first meeting held by JP Nadda.

BJP is focusing on issues in Telangana to fight against the ruling BRS party in the upcoming polls. While BRS leaders confirmed that CM KCR has instructed them to aggressively campaign for the party. As per sources, KCR is expected to release the first list of MLA candidates soon. He will also begin the polls campaign across the state.