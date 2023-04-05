Telangana BJP Head Bandi Sanjay Remanded To 14-day Judicial Custody In SSC Paper Leak Case

Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and three others, on Wednesday, were sent to 14 judicial custody after being arrested by the police late on Tuesday. The MP was first detained by the police when a small team reached his residence in Karimnagar. While being taken to the Hanumakonda District Court, members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) allegedly threw slippers on his convoy.

His arrest is said to have transpired after his alleged involvement in a secondary school paper leak case came to the fore. In the remand copy, police mentioned Bandi Sanjay as accused number one and he has been booked under sections 120(B), 420, 447, 505(1)(b) and Section 4(a), 6r/w8 of T.S. Public examination (prevention of malpractices) Act-1997.

#WATCH | Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay outside Hanumakonda District Court



He was brought here after police took him into custody last night from his residence in Karimnagar. pic.twitter.com/UJ2myfVLVI — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

Apart from Sanjay, three others including another BJP MLA Dubbaka Raghunandan Rao were detained after they reached the Bommala Ramaram police station to enquire about the Telangana BJP President's arrest. It is being alleged that Sanjay, who is the prime accused in the SSC paper leak case, shared messages with accused number 2 named Prashanth regarding the leak.

It is not just some messages on WhatsApp. Everything is very well evidential & all the proofs ade intact.



Infact, A2 Prashanth had a brief WhatsApp call with A1 @bandisanjay_bjp a day before the leak👇 #BJPLeaks pic.twitter.com/LXKQfq8HbT — YSR (@ysathishreddy) April 5, 2023

BJP protests against BJP MLA's arrest

The BJP leadership is strongly protesting against the arrest of Sanjay and others, and accused the KCR-led government of misusing its power.

"Arrest of BJP Telangana President @BandiSanjay_BJP shows blatant misuse of power by BRS leadership in the state. Targeting of political rivals proves that the corrupt BRS is rattled by BJP's growing popularity. BRS is losing ground in Telangana & is acting out of desperation," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary and Telangana in-charge, said, "The failure of the police to disclose the reason for the arrest points to the rampant misuse of power in which police have become a tool."