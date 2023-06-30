Telangana: BJP Hits Back At BRS For Remark Against Governor

Slamming BRS leader Harish Rao over a remark that the Telangana Governor was acting as a BJP spokesperson, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said, "It's like the Devil is reading the Vedas. The BRS party, KCR and his family should respect the Constitution. When a woman came as a Governor, the uncultured BRS party didn't respect her."

"Without Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's guidance, the Assembly was started. When the state government sends a file and if the Governor signs it, she is good. If she doesn't, she is not good," Bandi Sanjay said.

Bandi Sanjay further said that the Telangana government doesn't like Governors who are honest. "A woman Governor is being insulted and troubled. This is disrespecting the Constitution. Saying that the Governor is a mouthpiece. Do you want her to be BRS party's mouthpiece and be quiet about your corruption?" asked Bandi Sanjay.

Telangana Governor expresses concern over condition of Osmania Hospital

Telangana BJP chief's reaction came after Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan recently expressed concern regarding the condition of historic Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. The state's Health Minister T. Harish Rao hit back, saying she was speaking like a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Tamilisai took to Twitter to highlight the alarming state of the government-run hospital and call for urgent action to commence the construction of a new building. The Governor urged the state government to fulfill its promise of constructing a new building for the hospital.

Concerned to see the dilapidated condition of the century old prestigious #OsmaniaGeneralHospital. Pride of this citadel of learning &healing must be restored soon https://t.co/YJkXXRSvYT — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) June 27, 2023

The Governor’s tweet evoked a strong reaction from Telangana minister Harish Rao who remarked that her comments on Osmania Hospital were distressing.

He stated that there seemed to be clear politics involved in the Governor's comments and expressed disappointment that a constitutional officeholder was behaving like an official spokesperson of a political party. He further questioned whether the Governor had mentioned any positive achievements of their government.

Harish Rao recalled that the Chief Minister had taken a decision to construct the new building of Osmania General Hospital in 2015 but some people approached the court. “This issue is currently pending in the court. We are ready to construct a new building,” he said.