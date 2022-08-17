Last Updated:

'Covering up his own failures': Telangana BJP Hits Back At CM KCR For Accusing Centre Of 'undermining Federal Values'

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday slammed CM KCR over his comments and added that he is trying to cover up his own failures by accusing the Centre. 

Hitting out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over his remarks against the central government for "hurting federal values", state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday refuted all the allegations and said that the CM is trying to cover up his own failures by accusing the Centre. 

While addressing a public meeting at Jangaon's Palakurthy on Tuesday, Bandi responded to the statements made by the CM and asked: 

“What does KCR know about the federal spirit? In fact, whatever development Telangana has witnessed in the last eight years, it was only due to the funds released by the Centre.”

Further launching a counterattack on KCR, the BJP state president alleged that the CM has made the people of the state "paupers" (poor) by not paying salaries to employees, imposing a debt burden of Rs 1.20 lakh on every person. "Can he explain how many new ration cards and new pensions he had given to the people in the last eight years?” he asked.

"Chief Minister KCR was trying to cover up his failures and hoodwinking the people by accusing the Centre of not doing anything to Telangana. People are aware that KCR had not fulfilled many of his promises for various sections of people, including the unemployed youth, RTC workers and farmers, leading to a spate of suicides by these sections," the BJP leader added. 

Telangana BJP chief defends Centre's efforts for poor

Coming out in the defense of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts toward the poor of the state, the BJP state president said that PM Modi never opposed the implementation of welfare schemes for the poor and further alleged that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government had extended the Rythu Bandhu scheme to rich farmers but not to the actual poor ones. He also questioned the chief minister over why he sold his land in Chintamadaka village to the SC corporation. 

Notably, the reaction came in the backdrop of the recent allegations leveled by the Telangana CM against the BJP-ruled Centre. On Monday, while criticising the government for "undermining federal values and conspiring to weaken the states economically", he stated that the makers of the Indian Constitution had put in place a federal structure as they wanted the Centre and states to make progress together but "the government in Delhi is hurting the federal values."

