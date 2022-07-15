Telangana BJP Leader Alleges Attack By TRS Workers During Visit To Flood-hit Regions

As the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remain at loggerheads over an array of issues, the political tussle in Telangana intensified after BJP leader Arvind Dharmapuri on Friday alleged that he was attacked by TRS workers while he was on a visit to flood-affected regions in the state.

In a video shared on his Facebook account, the BJP MP from Nizamabad claimed that "another cowardly" attack was carried out by TRS against him on Friday.

"Another cowardly attack by TRS against me! People are making distress calls for help from the flooded region and the TRS government has the devious leisure to plan and attack against my workers and me!", he wrote in the caption. In addition to that, he also shared pictures of his convoy which was vandalised by some miscreants.

Further, while speaking to ANI, he said that it was during his visit to the flood-affected areas in his constituency when he was attacked.

"When I visited to see the problems of villagers, they came together with their problems. However, the local MLA did not allow the plot to the people in safer places. The MLA and another MLA do such things and due to this, people face several problems everywhere. TRS workers attacked and pelted stones. This is the sixth time in the past year that they have attacked me. Whenever I visit, they come with reasons and pelt stones," he said.

BJP leadership slams the Telangana government over the attack on party leader

Reacting to the incident, Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay took to Twitter and shared a video of Dharmapuri's vehicle. He wrote, "With public opposition growing day by day, it is a very despicable act for the impatient anarchist family leadership and their henchmen to launch attacks on BJP MP Shri Arvind Dharmapuri as planned. Democrats should take note of this."

On the other hand, BJP national vice president, DK Aruna also took to Twitter and strongly condemned the attack. "The planned attack on Arvind Dharmapuri, who was going to visit the flood victims and listen to public issues, was a heinous act", she wrote.

Image: Twitter/@ArvindDharmapuri