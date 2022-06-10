Telangana BJP Leader Balakrishna Reddy Arrested Over Derogatory Speech Against CM KCR

BJP leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy was arrested by the Telangana Police on Friday over his alleged provocative remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. In the wee hours of June 10, Reddy was arrested at Ghatkesar toll gate by the Hayathnagar police. Telangana BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has also been booked in the case. After his arrest, BJP has now demanded his immediate release.

BJP's Jitta Balakrishna Reddy booked for insulting Telangana CM KCR

As per the police officials, the Telangana BJP unit on June 2 organised an event in view of the Telangana Formation Day under the leadership of BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar where it was alleged that the party "misused the dais and played a skit (hate act) with the help of the BJP cultural team." The skit insulted a person who holds a constitutional post and was democratically elected by the people of the state, as per the police.

In the video which has been accessed by the police, the accused used "derogatory comments, personal attacks, depicting the Chief Minister of a state as a boozer, cheater etc., in order to lower the image of a person elected by democratic means and holding a constitutional post. Therefore, they have indulged in personal attacks and hate speech by way of playing a skit and causing distress among the public. Such act has gone against the democratic ethos and hurts the public will, also by personally targeting and defaming the elected government as well as the CM," added the police said, reported ANI.

Y Sathish Reddy, who is a member of the TRS Social wing, lodged a complaint at Hayathnagar police station along with the video footage. The complainant claimed that the accused defamed the government schemes with false accusations about CM KCR and his regime with an intention to mislead the people and provoke hatred and unrest.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered against Bandi Sanjay, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, Rani Rudrama, Boddu Yellanna, Daruvu Yellanna and his team under various sections of IPC for insulting persons and giving provocative speeches to cause distress.

Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Put Under House Observation

On Friday, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been put under 'house observation' by Rachakonda Police over a protest against Road Transport Corporation (RTC) fare hike in the state. According to police sources, Bandi Sanjay Kumar had called Jubliee Bus station to enquire about the fares charges hike. The police had a doubt that he might stage a dharna along with his party, and hence "was kept in house observation".

(Image: RepublicWorld/Facebook/@Jitta Balakrishna Reddy)