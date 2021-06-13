Telangana: BJP Leader Claims Eatala's Resignation 'clear Indication' Of KCR's Downfall

The resignation of Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party has hinted upon the downfall of the ruling government, says state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash. The minister, on Saturday, added that Rajender's resignation is an example of K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) 'anarchic rule'. Eatala, on Monday, submitted his resignation as MLA to the Speaker of Telangana Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

The BJP leader has marked that Rajender's decision to join BJP is a 'clear indication' that KCR Government's downfall has started. Subhash quoted the words of Tarun Chugh and said that Telangana citizens are waiting for BJP to end the 'dictatorial and nepotistic politics' of TRS.

"Tarun Chugh has rightly said that the people of Telangana people are waiting for BJP to end the dictatorial and nepotistic politics in the state. Etela Rajender's entry into BJP would bring more impetus in the fight against corruption and nepotism in the KCR's regime," added NV Subhash.

Tarun Chugh's sharp remarks on ruling government

Reasoning Eatala Rajender's resignation, Tarun Chugh, on Friday claimed that Rajender has taken a step towards 'the fight against the corrupt dictatorial and nepotistic politics of Telangana'. Further, welcoming the rebel MLA to BJP, Chugh said that anyone against 'corrupt dictatorial and nepotistic politics' will be warmly greeted by the saffron party.

In a tweet, the BJP in charge had also attacked KCR for his 'dictatorial rule and arrogance'.

Eatala Rajender gets grand welcome at his constituency

After resigning from TRS, Eatala Rajendar on Tuesday visited his constituency Huzurabad where he was received a grand welcome. Before resigning from TRS and MLA post, Eatala had met BJP National President JP Nadda in New Delhi, earlier in June.

Eatala Rajender rift with TRS

The trouble between the party and former Finance Minister ensued when some farmers in the Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Medak district leveled land-grabbing allegations against the Minister. The Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited, owned by Rajender's family, has been accused of encroaching on 66 acres of assigned land. Rajender was sacked from the party and last month Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had launched action against him.

(Inputs from ANI)