Telangana BJP Leader Claims Over 20 MLAs From TRS, Congress Willing To Join Party

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party leader Natcharaju Venkata Subhash on Tuesday claimed that at least 15 MLAs from the ruling TRS and five from the Opposition Congress are willing to join the BJP. He also stated that the people of the state will give a chance to the saffron party in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled next year.

"TRS MLAs are unable to visit their respective constituencies as they would face public ire due to the false promises which KCR made. They have decided that around 15 to 18 TRS MLAs will join the BJP. Not only from TRS, but around five MLAs from Congress have also given their consent. According to their time, they are going to join," Subhash told ANI.

The BJP leader's claim comes a day after Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy announced his resignation from Congress. Quitting as MLA, Reddy said that he will take time from the Assembly Speaker and submit his resignation.

Earlier, BJP Telangana chief Badi Sanjay Kumar had also claimed that the KCR-led government would meet the same fate as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, where the rebellion in Shiv Sena, led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

BJP begins Praja Sangrama Yatra in Telangana

On Tuesday, Bandi Sanjay Kumar embarked on phase three of Praja Sangrama Yatra to "expose the misdeeds and corrupt rule" of the state government, said party leader P Sudhakar Reddy.

"In Telangana, the TRS government totally failed under the leadership of CM KCR. They are busy with selfish political games. He was there in Delhi for seven days and nobody knows for what he went to Delhi, he only met a couple of leaders like Akhilesh Yadav," said Reddy while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, Natcharaju Subhash said, the massive turnout at the BJP's Praja Sangrama yatra made it evident that people are very confident about BJP fulfilling their aspirations and have decided to support the double engine government.

"In the upcoming days, the people of Telangana have decided to vote for the Bharatiya Janata party, under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people have decided that BJP is the only party that will fulfil the aspirations of Telangana," he said.

(With inputs from agency)