Telangana BJP Leader Gnanendra Prasad Found Dead In Hyderabad; Case Registered

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Telangana, Gnanendra Prasad was found dead at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday. Prasad was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house at Allwyn Colony in Miyapur when police officials reached the spot.

The incident came to light during the early hours of Monday when the police received information stating that a person committed suicide within Miyapur police station limits. Prasad was a leader from Serlingampally and a State Executive member of the BJP.

The reason for his 'suicide' is not known yet. According to the police, he had been staying away from his family, in his penthouse for the past few days.

“Immediately one team was dispatched to the spot and police found one person hanged himself to the ceiling fan in his residence. The reason for his suicide is not known yet, but he was staying in his penthouse for the past few days,” said the police.

The dead body has been shifted to a local govt hospital for post-mortem examination (PME) and a case under Sestions 174 CrPC has been registered.

Further investigations are underway.

