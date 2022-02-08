Telangana BJP Leader To File Case Against CM KCR Over 'rewrite Constitution' Remark

As the controversy over Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's comments on drafting a new constitution continues to rise, the BJP state unit has decided to take initial actions against CM KCR for his controversial remarks and file sedition cases against him. The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's legal cell on Monday where BJP state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with former MLC N Ramchander Rao, BJP legal cell’s State convenor Ravinder Vishwanath, and many others took part. It was also decided that the party will hold protests outside courts against the chief minister.

Speaking on the same, BJP leader and former MLC Ramchander Rao slammed Telangana Chief Minister over his comments and said that it is an insult to Ambedkar and others who have written the constitution. While speaking to the media, he said, "Babasaheb Ambedkar and many other academicians, legal teams, and politicians have dedicated so much effort to write the constitution. The Supreme Court has given the verdict that the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be changed, so how can a chief minister demand the same. It is against the spirit of the Constitution and the spirit of India. BJP thinks there is a seditious angle in the statement of KCR which is an insult to Ambedkar and the Constitution."

Further informing about the party's decisions to take legal action, he said sedition cases will be filed in all the Telangana courts and demonstrations will be carried out to the court during the lunch hour in the courts.

Also alleging that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government has been harassing the BJP workers by filing false cases, Rao said that the party will be fighting against this and will give legal assistance to the workers.

Telangana CM stirs controversy with comments on rewriting the Constitution

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in his recent remarks made on February 1 during a press conference at Pragati Maidan said that the time has come for the Constitution to be rewritten. Speaking on the union budget, he said, "We have to rewrite our Constitution. Nayi Soch, Naya Samvidhan should be brought in and the Constitution needs to be strengthened".

Further adding that many countries have made changes to their constitutions, he made several controversial remarks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Image: ANI