Telangana BJP Leaders Ask Governor To Revoke Controversial GO 317 On Job Allocation

A delegation of Telangana BJP leaders on Friday met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum seeking suspension of Government Order (GO) 317 issued by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in 'violation' of the spirit of presidential orders.

The GO, pertaining to Telangana Public Employment, has introduced a zonal system in the allocation of jobs. The new system was formulated after the southern state was reorganised into 31 new districts from 10 in 2016; and districts like Asifabad, Bhupalapally, Mancherial, etc. were created.

The delegation, headed by Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, told the Governor that the new zonal system was causing hardships for the employees. Since seniority was being taken as criteria for postings under GO 317, seniors are opting for postings in urban districts while juniors are being posted in remote areas, it said.

As per the GO, the District Collector and the concerned Head of the Department in that district will decide on allotting jobs and transfers for the district cadre posts. For zonal and multizonal posts, the decision will rest with the Principal Secretary, Special Chief Secretary, Head of the Department, and Senior Consultant to the government.

BJP seeks revocation of GO 317

In the meeting with Sounderrajan, the State BJP leaders demanded to put on hold the controversial order and hold comprehensive consultations with employees and teachers unions to evolve rational guidelines for transfers. The BJP urged the KCR-led government to take expeditious steps to fill up all 1.92 lakh vacancies within the stipulated time frame.

Speaking to ANI, Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao said, "The presidential orders established by the previous governments. The NDA government had brought a new presidential order after Telangana was formed. Categorically, the Centre asked the state to follow it and implement it within 36 months."

"But the state government has not responded for 40 months to them. After the completion of 40 months, the government brought in GO number 317 without consulting with the employees union, TGO union, and the teachers union. Some corrections are needed in the order, so are demanding those corrections," Rao stated.

After submitting the memorandum, the MLA said, "The Governor said that whatever she can advise the government, she will. She said that she will take appropriate action according to the constitutional provisions."

(With inputs from agency)