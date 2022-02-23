Telangana: BJP Leaders Condemn Attack On Woman Advocate Representing Party Against TRS

In a shocking development, a woman advocate representing the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in a case in Telangana’s Neredmet was allegedly attacked and brutally beaten by an advocate representing the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Wednesday. As per the reports, the incident occurred in the Malkajgiri Local court premises following a heated argument post the hearing of the matter, contending that Advocate Srinivas Yadav representing TRS physically attacked BJP's Advocate Prasanna.

Prasanna got badly injured in the incident with severe swelling observed on her face and head. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The Neredmet police had registered a complaint against the accused lawyer. As per the preliminary investigation, it is being suggested that the duo had a checkered past and shared enmity which had led to the assault on Wednesday.

BJP leaders strongly condemn attack on women Advocate

Following the incident, the BJP legal cell had called for a protest at the Malkajgiri court. The party is planning to further extend the protests to the other courts in the state. Reacting to the matter, state BJP leader Ramachandra Rao condemned the incident and stated that, “Advocate Prasanna was attacked by some of the TRS goons. It has been seen that the TRS party leaders are trying to threaten the BJP, but BJP will not be afraid of TRS.”

BJP National Vice President DK Aruna also took to Twitter to criticise the attack on Prasanna. ”I strongly condemn the attack on Prasanna Gari, a prominent lawyer and BJP leader, by some TRS gangsters in Malkajgiri court. Attacking a woman in the form of lawyers is a cowardly act. Everyone in Telangana from state leaders to activists, is acting like a gangster,” she wrote.

