Telangana BJP Leaders Put Under House Arrest Ahead Of Visit To Two-bedroom Project

Telangana BJP leaders were put under house arrest to bar them from visiting village on Thursday to inspect the developments in the ongoing two-bedroom project, on Thursday. The incident happened when a 60 members delegation led by union minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, including former and Present MLAs and MPs had planned to visit Bata Singaram village to inspect the ongoing two-bedroom project, today. Many BJP leaders were taken into preventive custody with police landing at residences of various BJP leaders and placing them under house arrest or taken into preventive custody by taking them to the police station. BJP leaders including N Ramchandar Rao, BJP Election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender, BJP state General Secretary Shruti and other were detained at their residence.

Condemning the detention of the BJP leaders, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy took to twitter and stated that “The house arrest of Telangana BJP leaders ahead of the visit to the housing construction site at Batasingaram Village in R R district, Telangana is highly condemnable. It yet again exposes the tyrannical rule under BRS. High-handedness and muzzling of opposition voice has become the hallmark of KCR govt”.

2 BHK project

Telangana Government has formulated the double bedroom housing scheme in the year 2015 with a view to provide dignity to the poor by providing 100% subsidized housing to all the eligible BPL homeless families.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao announced that Telangana Government will soon speed up a program to provide eligible beneficiaries with double-bedroom houses constructed within Hyderabad city limits.

So far, more than four thousand double-bedroom houses have been built and handed over to the poor. The distribution of double-bedroom houses will commence in the first week of August, following the schedule prepared by GHMC, and continue until the third week of October. More than 70 thousand double-bedroom houses, which have already been completed, will be provided to the poor in in 6 phases.

BJP state president and Union Minister Kishan Reddy taken in preventive custody

Telangana state BJP President & Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who left for Batasingaram from Shamshabad airport with a huge rally to inspect the double bedroom houses under construction, was stopped by the police at Shamshabad.

There was an altercation between the police and leaders. Following which police has taken Kishan Reddy and others into preventive custody and shifting from the spot.