Telangana BJP MLA Slams TRS, Calls FM Harish Rao’s Remark On Eatala Rajender 'inhuman’

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao sparked a fresh controversy after he said former Minister and Bhartiya Janta Party leader Eatala Rajender was "staging a drama" as the latter is currently admitted to a hospital. In return, the BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao said, the whole Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party is a "synonym for drama". He also said that Rao, being in a responsible position, had lost his humanity, that too, at a time when Eatala Rajendra was undergoing severe treatment at the hospital. This came after the former TRS leader who recently joined the BJP said that he would fight the Huzurabad election in a wheelchair.

While speaking to a media person at the state BJP office, the BJP leader said the TRS party and its members are the real drama. "During the Telangana agitation, the real drama was created by K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Harish Rao." He added.

Raghunandan further stated that, because of the two, the youth of the state had sacrificed their lives during the Telangana agitation. He questioned, "Why has the TRS party enlisted the name of Kaushik Reddy in the list of MLA's that are to be nominated by the Governor?" After the by-poll election of Huzurabad everything will come to light, he added.

Huzurabad by-poll election

Huzurabad is a constituency in Telangana which was earlier ruled by Eatala Rajender. After Rajender jumped into the BJP, the Huzurabad seat gone vacant. This time the Huzurabad constituency will witness a triangular political fight between the BJP, TRS, and Congress. However, all three political parties are making their efforts to win the seat. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on one hand, is holding massive campaigns, whereas the BJP and Congress are also making efforts.

Candidate for the Huzrabad constituency

The former health minister Eatala Rajender is likely to contest from the Huzurabad seat, but this time on a BJP ticket. Meanwhile, the TRS is likely to launch former Congress candidate Padi Kaushik as their candidate for the Huzurabad constituency. Lastly, the grand old party is still searching for a strong candidate to fight in the Huzurabad by-poll elections. According to media reports, the by-poll election for the Huzurabad assembly seat will be held before September 10, 2021.

IMAGE: FACEBOOK/RAGHUNANDANOFFICIAL

(With Some ANI Inputs)