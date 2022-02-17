Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh Threatens UP Voters; Slapped With Showcause Notice By EC

After Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh threatened the people of UP to vote for his party, the Election Commission of India issued a show-cause notice to him. The EC stated that Singh had prima facie violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, sections of the Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code. In the order dated January 16, the poll body asked the MLA to explain within 24 hours why action should not be taken against him under the criminal law and for violation of MCC. Moreover, it warned that action will be initiated against him if he does not respond.

Controversial remarks of T Raja Singh under EC scanner:

"The second phase of polling took place in Uttar Pradesh today. But I don't know why the highest polling took place in some areas. I feel that the enemies of Yogi Ji who don't like Yogi Ji are voting in large numbers. It is my appeal to my Hindu brothers of Uttar Pradesh- the third phase is coming up. Come out and vote. I want to tell the people who don't vote for BJP- Yogi Ji had ordered thousands of JCBs and bulldozers. They have left for Uttar Pradesh."

"After the election, the areas where people don't support Yogi Ji will be identified. And you what the JCBs and bulldozers will be used for! I want to tell those traitors of Uttar Pradesh who want that Yogi Ji shouldn't become the CM again- if you want to stay in Uttar Pradesh, you have to say 'Yogi, Yogi'. Otherwise, you have to flee Uttar Pradesh."

Hon’ble Prime Minister- any snide remarks about your MLA at your next rally? EC to take notice? pic.twitter.com/jTbTns4deg — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 16, 2022

Uttar Pradesh election

The voting for other phases of the UP election will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. While the EC had banned roadshows, Padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions until recently, it relaxed the restrictions on February 12. Now, Padyatras consisting not more than the number of persons permitted by the State District Management Authority will be allowed if prior permission has been taken.

The maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning has been fixed at 20. However, physical rallies have been allowed with the number of attendees restricted to 50 per cent of the capacity of the designated open spaces. The EC has mandated the organizers to ensure observance of physical distancing norms, mask-wearing and other preventive measures at all times.