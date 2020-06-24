Telangana: BJP MP Gets College Enrollment Confirmation, TRS Leader Demands CBI Trial

TRS leader Krishank Manne challenged BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri for a CBI trial after accusing him of mentioning a fake degree in the election affidavit filed during 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Questioning the MP, the TRS leader claimed that on August 24, 2018, when Arvind had an exam of the subject 'Indian and Her Neighbours', he was neither in Rajasthan nor in the examination hall, but in a political program in front of media at Armoor Nizamabad. "How can it be possible for Arvind to be at two places?" he questioned.

He further added that it explains the fraud committed by the BJP MP. "We can produce all this to Police but Arvind will trick it politically. Hence we challenge Arvind to ask for a CBI trial in this because CBI is under the purview of the Government of India and Arvind cannot allege political angle in this. As this institution Janaradan Rai Nagar Vidyapeeth is already facing Supreme Court and CBI Investigation, why not Arvind prove himself, we will produce all these evidence to CBI," he said.

Read: Telangana to hold year-long celebrations to honour PV Narasimha Rao

Meanwhile, Prakash Sharma-- Director of Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth where the MP had the enrollment confirmation from, wrote to the TRS leader stating that Dharmapuri has passed Master of Arts (Political Science) from the said university in August/September 2018. The letter stated, "With reference to the above subject, this is to inform you that per University record ARVIND D S/o D SRINIVAS... has passed Master of Arts (Political Science) from Directorate of Distance Education, Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) in the year August/September 2018."

After the confirmation letter, the BJP responded to the accusations and stated that "the letter is written with reference to their previous letter submitted to a TRS patron, claiming that I was not a student of their university."

Read: 3 deaths, 879 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

TRS leader slams BJP MP

Responding to the letter, the TRS leader said, "It is hilarious when I have not asked clarification how the institution can give clarification and hand over the letter to Arvind instead of giving me. It is to be noticed that I have not received any such copy. As per Arvind's claim that he has attempted his MA 2nd-year examination in August-September 2018 for MA Political Science passing in all subjects."

He further added that they have produced the Time Table for all subjects which were held from 19 August 2018 to 24 August 2018. "It is to be noted that UGC Guidelines clearly state that Private Deemed to be Universities should operate only within its Headquarters in this case only Rajasthan. Has Arvind written from Rajasthan or where?" he asked.

Read: Telangana CM announces full payment of salary & pension to govt employees in June

Read: Telangana 10th results out on bse.telangana.gov.in; check out now

(With ANI Inputs)