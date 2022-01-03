Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Sent To 14-day Police Remand After Arrest

In a massive development, the Telangana Police had taken the state BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar in 14 days of police remand on Monday after arresting him on Sunday evening, news agency ANI reported. Telangana BJP MLA and president Bandi Sanjay Kumar were arrested in the late hours on Dec 2 from his office, while extending his support to a protest in Karimnagar on Sunday.

The arrest was made, as the police took Bandi Sanjay into custody for participating in a protest in the Karimnagar area, demanding the KC Rao led TRS government to approve all the demands of government teachers of the state.

BJP's Bandi Sanjay taken into 14 days police remand after arrest

While condemning the arrest of the senior BJP leader, the saffron party’s National President, JP Nadda condemned the arrest and called it ‘murder of democracy.’

"The arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay is highly condemnable and amounts to the murder of democracy. He was peacefully staging a protest following all COVID protocols in his office. Police forcibly entered his office & manhandled him," said JP Nadda.

He also claimed that the Telangana police barged violently into the office of the BJP state president, where he was protesting peacefully from his office, following the COVID protocols. The Police had manhandled him and dragged him out of his office, just for extending his support to the protesting teachers of government schools, JP Nadda said in a video.



Further attacking the Telangana CM KC Rao for permitting the police brutality, Nadda asserted that, "K Chandrashekhar Rao government has gone mad seeing BJP's victory in recent bypolls and the support that our party is receiving in the state. We will take all legal and democratic recourse against the police action."

Speaking in support of the Bandi Sanjay, another senior leader denounced his arrest. "Condemn the high handedness of Telangana State Police and the arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar ahead of Jagarana Deeksha," tweeted V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs.



BJP leader N Ramchander Rao also tweeted in his support and said, "I condemn the arrest of State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders to foil the Jagarana Deeksha in Karimnagar, which was undertaken to demand the withdrawal of Government Order 317 on the employees' transfer policy. This Government Order is anti-employees & teachers in government service."



I condemn the arrest of State President Shri. @bandisanjay_bjp Garu & other BJP leaders to foil the #JagaranaDeeksha in Karimnagar, which was undertaken to demand withdrawal of GO 317 on the employees' transfer policy.



