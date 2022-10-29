Telangana BJP President Takes 'oath' At Temple To Refute Poaching Charge; Challenges KCR

After TRS levelled accused his party of trying to lure its legislators, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar took an 'oath' at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri. He swore that BJP had no role in the alleged attempt to poach 4 TRS MLAs. Thereafter, the Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP challenged Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao to visit this temple and take a similar oath that he had nothing to do with the issue. Earlier, BJP accused KCR of scripting the poaching allegations owing to the fear of a defeat in the upcoming Munugode bypoll.

In the holy abode of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy swore that BJP is not involved in the alleged poaching of 4TRS MLAs.#TruthAlwaysTriumphs pic.twitter.com/b3VYUfnJBb — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) October 28, 2022

What is the Telangana poaching controversy?

As per the FIR registered at the Moinabad Police Station on Wednesday, TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy claimed that two persons - Satish Sharma and Nanda Kumar met him on September 26 and urged him to quit TRS for BJP in lieu of Rs 100 crore, Central government contracts and positions. They also warned him of criminal cases and raids by the CBI and the ED if he does not join BJP. On October 26, these persons informed him that they are coming to his farmhouse for negotiation and also asked him to mobilise other TRS legislators by offering them Rs 50 crore each.

Along with Sharma and Kumar, a person named Simhayaji Swamy induced them to "receive amounts and to discharge their public duties improperly and dishonestly" so that the Telangana government led by TRS is destabilised. On Reddy's complaint, the accused persons who are allegedly associated with BJP were booked under Sections 120B, 171B read with 171E, 506 read with 34 of IPC and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. However, the ACB court turned down the plea to remand the three accused persons to police custody.