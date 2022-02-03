Telangana BJP Protests Against KCR's Jibe On Budget, Says 'CM Trying To Divide People'

The controversy stirred up by Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao for his comments on the Union Budget 2022 doesn’t seem to end, as agitated by his frivolous remarks, the state BJP unit on Thursday protested against CM Rao and demanded his apology.

Stating that the Budget has been made following laid norms and by keeping in mind the needs of the individuals, G Vivek, BJP’s National executive council member, stated, "The budget is presented as per the norms. The budget-making process has now become a formality of allocating resources in states and accordingly Telangana state has also got allocation as per the rights of the state. Since the BJP's popularity is growing in Telangana, almost every survey shows a decline or the end of KCR's regime. Taking advantage of the press conference, he started publicly demeaning PM."



'KCR trying to create divide among people': Telangana BJP

Attacking the TRS chief, the BJP leader claimed that KCR has been trying to create a divide among the people of different states. He added that “KCR has deliberately tried to incite tensions by telling people that we have a prime minister representing Gujarat and Telangana’s needs were neglected. The budget doesn't show any partiality towards any state," he said.

Further lashing the TRS regime, the saffron party added, "The state government is selling lands at a discounted price. Even after promising about reviving the nizam sugar factory 100 days 7 years ago, he hasn't fulfilled it. Despite having 2 lakh job vacancies, he hasn't filled them. People are vexed by TRS and are looking for an alternative. The constitution is the reason he has come to power, we know how he messed up the Rameshwaram project. The budget aims at improving people's lives in a significant way.”

This came after CM KCR held a press conference on Tuesday post the presentation of the Union budget 2022 and made hostile remarks while criticizing the budget. Telangana CM vociferously attacked PM Modi-led Union government for ‘not including anything for the Dalits, Tribals, farmers and backward people’ in the budget.

He went on to describe the Union Budget as a ‘Golmaal budget’. Alleging that PM Modi 'is a very short-sighted Prime Minister', he contended that the BJP government should be ‘thrown into the Bay of Bengal’ if the people want the nation to progress.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI