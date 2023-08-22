Telangana BJP Protests Seeking Justice For Minor Gang-raped At Knife Point In Hyderabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged a massive protest demanding justice for the 15-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped by a group of three-person at Meerpet of Rachakonda circles in Hyderabad on Monday morning.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that a group of persons barged into her house and sexually assaulted her at knife-point after threatening her brother and three other children. According to the complaint lodged, a group of eight men barged into her residence. While four of the accused took her to the top-most floor of the building, others threatened her brother and three other children present in the house. Three of the four accused who had taken the victim upstairs took turns to rape.

Acting on the complaint of the victim, a case was registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The gang rape survivor was sent for a medical examination at Sakhi Centre. The police have formed seven teams to nab the accused.

BJP charges Telangana govt

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla trained guns at the Home Minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali over his statement where he allegedly blamed parents for such rapes of minors saying that if kids roam freely they can’t be controlled.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Poonawalla said, "Multiple gang rapes of minors in Telangana. What is happening in Telangana? We all remember the Jubilee Hills rape issue. Now back-to-back gang rapes of minors in Hyderabad: 16-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped by a gang of men at her house in Nandanavanam Colony- Meerpet Peddapalli: a 15-year-old girl who was gang-raped in Appannapet area of Peddapalli district on August 14, died a day later." Referring to the statement of the state Home Minister, the BJP leader said, "Now who is responsible when minors are raped in their homes?"