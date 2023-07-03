Telangana BJP Reshuffle: Cabinet Berth For Bandi Sanjay, Prez Post For GK Reddy

With Telangana Assembly elections just a few months away, all political parties are working on strategies to win. However, it looks like the BJP right now is in damage control mode with many leaders expressing dissatisfaction with its top leadership.

Sources in the party say that Telangana BJP is likely to witness some changes with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy being made the Telangana BJP president while Bandi Sanjay being given a cabinet post.

The sources also said that ahead of the Telangana polls, two MPs from Telangana, Soyam Bapu Rao, the MP from Adilabad, and Arvindh Dharmapuri, the Nizamabad MP, might get berths in the central cabinet. With rumours of change in Telangana BJP state president, senior BJP leader and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao does not seem to be very happy with the state leadership, saying that he was being sidelined in the party. During his meeting with top leadership of the BJP, he asked the party to give him the post of floor leader or National Spokesperson.

Rift in Telangana BJP?

In the recent past, a number of incidents have pointed towards cracks emerging in the saffron party in the poll-bound Telangana. In one incident, senior party leader and ex-Lok Sabha MP AP Jithender Reddy tweeted a video of a yak being hit at the back by a man forcing the animal to board a truck. He then captioned it with, “This treatment is what's required for Bjp Telangana leadership,” further tagging BL Santhosh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

However in a subsequent tweet clarifying the caption, Reddy stated his intention was to suggest action to party state president Bandi Sanjay on the treatment that should be given to the people who are questioning his leadership in the state.

According to some news reports senior BJP state leaders Etala Rajender and Komatireddy Raj Gopal had expressed dissatisfaction with the state leadership. The BJP state spokesperson rejected such claims and said, “I strongly condemn the random, unwarranted, and damaging media leaks and public statements being made by some leaders in our party. They seem to be forgetting the party they are currently representing. BJP is not Congress or BRS. BJP doesn't have the culture or a system of indulging in public criticism of the party and its leadership.” The state will go to polls later in the year.