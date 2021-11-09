Telangana BJP Slams KCR For Taking 'panga' With PM Modi Govt, Accuses Him Of Lying

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, a day after the latter called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'fascist' for deceiving people of the state. BJP Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri said that when the time of the political death of KCR comes he takes 'panga' (challenge) with PM Modi.

Dharmapuri said, "Jab geedad ki maut aati hai toh wo sheher ki taraf bhaagta hai (When Jackal's death nears, he runs toward the lion). When the time of KCR's (Telangana CM) political death comes, he takes 'panga' with Modi and lies to the Modi government."

KCR attacks BJP and Centre

The TRS president on Monday said that he will organise protests in all assembly constituencies of the state against the Central government from Friday onwards for not purchasing paddy from state farmers.

CM KCR urged the Centre to procure the entire Kharif (parboiled rice) produced by farmers. He also accused PM Modi of deceiving the people of the state for giving Sileru hydroelectric project to Andhra Pradesh. “PM Modi deceived Telangana people by giving the Sileru project to Andhra Pradesh. PM Modi has asked me, Did I call him a fascist. I told him yes, I said because you have deceived the people of Telangana,” Rao quipped.

China-India border & Anti-national Row

Telangana CM also warned BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay to refrain from loose talk or "we will cut your tongue". He said that Sanjay has been bluffing farmers in the state by asking them to produce paddy and giving them false hope that the saffron party will make sure that the produce is procured.

On being called anti-national by some BJP leaders, Chandrashekhar Rao said, “I’m not anti-national when I support the BJP in the centre and when I don’t support them they brand me as an anti-national. Is BJP a factory for manufacturing anti-nationals? BJP also brands people as Urban Naxals, if they speak against them.”

On Sunday, he had accused the BJP-led NDA government of not fighting China actively and stated that while the Xi Jinping administration is preparing for war, India is busy fighting for castes. He also attacked the Centre on fuel prices and suggested that cess on diesel and petrol should be removed.