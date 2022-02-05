Telangana BJP Slams KCR Over Rewrite Constitution Demand; Asserts Need To 'dump TRS Govt'

Slamming Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over his controversial remarks demanding to rewrite the Constitution of India, BJP state president Bandi Kumar Sanjay on Friday said that there is a need to change the anti-democratic government of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao instead of rewriting the constitution. The BJP MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay Kumar's response came during the 'Bheem Padayatra’ launched for protesting against the CM's statements about rewriting the constitution from Telangana Bhavan to Parliament in New Delhi.

Reacting to the statements of KCR, he said, "There is no need to rewrite the constitution. We need to re-write the history of Telangana by dumping this anti-Dalit, anti-Girijan, and anti-weaker sections regime of KCR in the Bay of Bengal." Further claiming that the creation of a "TRS-mukt" Telangana is the only sole objective of the BJP, he said that it will be only possible if the anti-people regime of KCR was rooted out from the state.

"The entire Telangana is ashamed because of the chief minister's remarks demanding the Constitution of India to be rewritten. Yet, the TRS leaders are brazenly defending KCR's statements without any shame", he added.

BJP questions Telangana CM over misusing power in the state

Raising multiple questions to the TRS government in Telangana, BJP leader Sanjay Kumar stated that the arrogance of power has gone into the heads of the TRS leaders so much that they have even questioned whether there is any provision for giving chief minister’s post or three acres of land or financial assistance under Dalit Bandhu scheme to Dalit families.

Hitting out the state government, he asked who had announced that a Dalit would be made the first Chief Minister of Telangana and if there is any provision in the constitution to give MLC seats to family members on zero grounds.

"Is it mentioned in the Constitution to give a cabinet berth to the MLA who fixes your peg or the home ministry to the one who nods to your diktats by saying Ji Huzoor? Does the Constitution say there is no need for you to come to Secretariat but govern the state, relaxing in your farmhouse? Has it been written in the Constitution that you can waste the people’s money by demolishing the existing Secretariat and rebuilding a new structure?”, he said.

Sanjay Kumar also alleged that as the present constitution does not have all the aspects as being run by the Telangana chief minister, he has hatched a conspiracy to project himself as the another Ambedkar so to enter the textbooks. Also calling upon the people to take a prolonged agitation against Chief Minister, he demanded an unconditional apology for his comments on Friday.

