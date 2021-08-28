Telangana BJP Slams TRS For Its 'pseudo-secularism', Claims AIMIM Has 'Taliban Ideology'

The Telangana BJP during the Praja Sangrama Yatra in Hyderabad on Saturday came down heavily on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) criticising them for their alleged beliefs involving minority appeasement. The yatra kick-started on Saturday and is expected to reach every village in the Telangana.

Telangana BJP President slams AIMIM, TRS

Condemning the parties for the alleged pseudo-secularism approach, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay said, "Telangana people should think for once if they want a rule with a Taliban Ideology. We have to eliminate the AIMIM party, which has a Talibani ideology and all other parties that cooperate with them. BJP is not against any religion or community. But if anyone attempts to divide the Hindu society, to insult our gods, we will oppose such acts as BJP workers, as activists working for the Hindu Society. These parties are active during Ramzan, Bakrid and Christmas. We don't oppose it. But they don't even respond during the Hindu festivals like Deepawali, Dushera and Sakranti." According to Sanjay, with the yatra, he will be achieving what he called a 'Democratic Telangana'.

BJP reprimand CM Rao's comments on Hindu community

Rebuking state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of mollifying the minority communities in the state, Sanjay stated, "The Chief Minister should remember that I won from the Karimnagar Parliament Constituency. The Hindu society there taught the CM a lesson for making adverse comments on Hindus. You call us communal for thinking of the Hindu Dharma, but you are secular for unilaterally supporting a community for minority appeasement. If the TRS party and the CM have guts and if CM is a real Hindu, you should start Ganesh Visarjan or Hanuman Yatra from this Bhagya Lakshmi Temple area."

It may be noted here that the Election Commission of India had in 2019 slapped a notice on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly delivering defamatory remarks about the Hindu community while claiming it to have the 'potential to disturb harmony'.

'Will expose suppressive, family-politics based rule in state'

Speaking about the Praja Sangrama Yatra, BJP state in-charge Tarun Chug stated, "The yatra under the leadership of Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay will reach every household in every village of the state. It will expose the suppressive, undemocratic, family-politics based party rule in the state. This will tell people that how KCR's government is robbing the people of their rights and how a single-family is looting this entire state. We will come to the power. Every single BJP worker will continue its fight to save people from TRS, bring BJP to power to realize the dream of a golden Telangana. We have started the Yatra from Bhagya Lakshmi temple in Bhagyanagar.

As per the Telangana BJP, the 750 km yatra in the initial phase, will be concluded in 55 days and will be encompassing the former Ranga Reddy, Medak, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts.