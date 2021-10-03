Telangana: BJP To Field Former Minister Etela Rajender For Huzurabad By-election

Ahead of the Huzurabad by-polls, BJP's Central Election Committee has decided to field former Telangana minister Etela Rajender from the party. While Subhash Pirajirao Savane is chosen by the committee to contest in Deglur by-polls of Maharashtra and K Laldinthara from Tuirial in Mizoram.

BJP's Central Election Committee decides to field former Telangana minister Etela Rajender (in file pic) in Huzurabad Assembly by-election



Huzurabad by-election

The by-election is on-demand due to the resignation of former Health minister Eatala Rajender who has joined the BJP. His party shifted is reasoned as the rise in inquiries into alleged land grabbing by companies owned by his family. Earlier a BJP delegation including Rajender had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed Huzurabad by-polls. Amit Shah has also confirmed that he will take part in the by-elections campaign. The Election Commission of India had announced that Huzurabad by-polls will be held on October 30.

Considering the Huzurabad elections, Telangana Chief Minister KCR had announced a scheme 'Telangana Dalitha Bandhu' scheme for Dalit empowerment and under the pilot project, this scheme was first implemented in the Huzurabad assembly constituency.

Tuirial assembly elections

In the case of Tuirial by-polls, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Mizorams' main opposition party will field businessman Laltlanmawia for the by-poll that is scheduled on October 30. ZPM President informed that the decision was taken after holding a high-level meeting. Providing details of the candidate, the party President said Laltlanmawia is from Kolasib town who has been actively involved in social work and church ministry. He is a well-known contractor and owns an LPG agency in Kolasib town.

Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) to field head of a state-run undertaking, K Laldawngliana, and Congress has nominated Chalrosanga Ralte, former MLA and brother of Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga Ralte. The by-poll is scheduled as ZPM MLA Andrew H Thangliana passed away on August 17.

Deglur by-poll

The Deglur assembly constituency in Nanded district of Marathwada will go for by-poll on October 30 as the seat has been vacant reserved for the scheduled caste (SC) category due to the death of Congress MLA. Raosaheb Antapurkar died due to post-COVID complications on April 9. Antapurkar had defeated Subhash Sabne of Shiv Sena in the 2019 assembly election.

