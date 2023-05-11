Last Updated:

Telangana BJP Voices Concern On Arrest Of 5 People In Suspected Links With Radical Outfit

Expressing concern over the arrest of  five persons here for their suspected links with the HUT a radical outfit, BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar request review.

Press Trust Of India
Telangana BJP

Expressing concern over the arrest of five persons here for their suspected links with the Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT), a radical outfit, BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said the Chief Minister should conduct an official review on the matter.

If the Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) conducts a review meeting with officials on various aspects of the issue, including on who is helping them locally, it will lead to effectively keep a check on such activities in the city, he said. 

It is very painful that Hyderabad has become a shelter zone for a dangerous terrorist organisation like HUT and its men, he said. 

The Madhya Pradesh police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested 11 people from two cities in the State, while five others were nabbed from Hyderabad for their suspected links with the Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT), a radical outfit, an MP police spokesperson had said. 

With these arrests, police authorities claimed to have busted a module of the fundamentalist organisation.

