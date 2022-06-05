Telangana BJP Warns CM KCR Over State Situation; 'Bulldozers Coming, Get Ready To Resign'

The Bulldozers from Uttar Pradesh are on their way to Telangana, state BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, indicating that BJP will soon come to power in the state. The Telangana BJP chief was hinting at the Uttar Pradesh model of razing the houses of criminals in the state, taking a jibe at Telangana Chief Minister KCR's inaction in the recent incident of a gangrape in Hyderabad, in which the son of a big politician is said to be involved.

Addressing party workers at Dr K Laxman Abhinandhana Sabha that was held at the BJP state office in Nampally on June 4, he said, "Bulldozers are coming from Uttar Pradesh all the way to Telangana state. The Dreams of Raja Singh (BJP MLA) are going to come true. In Telangana, UP like governance will be established, and a government that promotes development, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be formed." BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar added that at any cost, CM KCR's corrupt governance will be ended by the BJP, thereby double-engine sarkar will come to power in the state.

'Drone cameras didn't work, Bulldozers will set things right'

Taking to Twitter, Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged a conspiracy behind the inaction in the gangrape case that took place in Hyderabad and said that the police is trying to shield the real culprits. "Minor girl is raped in Hyd, but no action is taken for 5 days. Conspiracy is going on to shield real culprits." Kumar's tweet further stated that KTR, KCR had claimed drones will be used to report incidents as they take place, and the BJP leader questioned as to why they didn't work. He suggested that Bulldozers will be able to solve the situation here. "KCR, KTR said that drone cameras will send alerts wherever any incident takes place, how come they failed now? Bulldozers will come from Uttar Pradesh to set things here."

Minor girl is raped in Hyd, but no action is taken for 5 days. Conspiracy is going on to shield real culprits. KCR, KTR said that drone cameras will send alerts wherever any incident takes place, how come they failed now? Bulldozers will come from Uttar Pradesh to set things here — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) June 4, 2022

The Telangana BJP president further dared KCR to resign as the state 'has become debt-ridden and is not able to pay new pensions and salaries'. "Get ready to resign KCR, as I'll prove with evidence that ₹2.52 lakh crore was given by @BJP4India govt to TS. Like Srilanka became a debt-ridden country due to 1 family, TS also became debt-ridden by the Kalvakuntla family. Telangana Govt Can't even pay new pensions or salaries."

Hyderabad Gangrape

A 17-year old girl was allegedly gangraped by five men on May 28 after they offered her a ride from a pub to her home in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee hills area. A police case was registered after the minor's father filed a complaint with the Jubilee hills police station. The police has seized two cars in connection with the incident - a Mercedes-Benz and an Innova. Four accused including three minors have been arrested in the case.

The case was registered under Sections 354 (Attempt to outrage a woman's modesty) and 323 (Voluntary causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 (Aggravated sexual assault) and 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Image: PTI