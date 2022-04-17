Last Updated:

Telangana BJP Worker Dies Days After Attempted Suicide; Party Blames Police For Harassment

The BJP alleged that Sai Ganesh attempted suicide as he was "upset over police harassment and a rowdy sheet being opened at the behest of a (state) minister".

Written By
Kamal Joshi
BJP

Image: Twitter-@sarathpedarla


A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, who allegedly attempted suicide two days ago in Telangana's Khammam district, passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. The saffron party has alleged that police harassment at the behest of a TRS minister was the reason for the party worker's extreme step.

On Thursday, Sai Ganesh, a driver, attempted suicide outside a police station by drinking pesticide and then came to the police station and collapsed, police informed. He was taken to a government hospital in Khamma from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He passed away on Saturday morning and his body has been shifted to a private hospital.

The BJP in a statement alleged that Sai Ganesh attempted suicide in Khammam as he was "upset over police harassment and a rowdy sheet being opened at the behest of a (state) minister."

According to police, the BJP karyakarta has worked for a trade union affiliated with the saffron party and has been involved in nine police cases since 2019. The cases include building a flagpole in a public place without taking permission among others, police said. A police official said the cases were proportionate to the acts committed by him and the charges were invoked as per the offences.

READ | TRS protests over paddy procurement; questions Rahul Gandhi's silence in Parliament

Following Ganesh's death, the angered BJP workers carried out a protest and allegedly broke the mirror of a public transport bus and a glass door of a hospital. They also tried to burn a couple of flex banners but it was stopped, cops informed. 

READ | Delhi: TRS leaders led by CM KCR stage protest against Centre's paddy procurement policy
READ | 'BJP netas misled Telangana farmers, Praja Sangrama Yatra is a deception': TRS leader KTR
READ | Congress' Manickam Tagore denies coalition talks with TRS ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit
Tags: BJP, TRS, Telangana
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND