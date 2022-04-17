Telangana BJP Worker Dies Days After Attempted Suicide; Party Blames Police For Harassment

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, who allegedly attempted suicide two days ago in Telangana's Khammam district, passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. The saffron party has alleged that police harassment at the behest of a TRS minister was the reason for the party worker's extreme step.

On Thursday, Sai Ganesh, a driver, attempted suicide outside a police station by drinking pesticide and then came to the police station and collapsed, police informed. He was taken to a government hospital in Khamma from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He passed away on Saturday morning and his body has been shifted to a private hospital.

The BJP in a statement alleged that Sai Ganesh attempted suicide in Khammam as he was "upset over police harassment and a rowdy sheet being opened at the behest of a (state) minister."

According to police, the BJP karyakarta has worked for a trade union affiliated with the saffron party and has been involved in nine police cases since 2019. The cases include building a flagpole in a public place without taking permission among others, police said. A police official said the cases were proportionate to the acts committed by him and the charges were invoked as per the offences.

Following Ganesh's death, the angered BJP workers carried out a protest and allegedly broke the mirror of a public transport bus and a glass door of a hospital. They also tried to burn a couple of flex banners but it was stopped, cops informed.