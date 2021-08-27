Telangana BJP Writes To Chief Electoral Officer; Urges To Hold Huzurabad By-election Soon

Ahead of the rising tensions in the state regarding the upcoming Huzurabad by-election, the Telangana BJP unit wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer on Friday. The party has requested to conduct the election as early as possible. The letter states that almost 80% of vaccination is completed in the constituency and thus, the spread of COVID-19 might not be of concern during the election.

Telangana BJP requests for Huzurabad by-poll to be held 'as early as possible'

In the letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana BJP quoted the health department stating that there would be no third wave in the near future. The letter also mentioned the vaccination efforts in the region and claimed that the election will be held by adhering to all safety precautions put forth by the government and the election commission. The letter also stated that the Telangana government had earlier allowed permission to conduct all activities halted due to the pandemic induced lockdown and mentioned that the elections were safe to be held.

BJP, in the letter, also stated that the state government is considering the reopening of schools in the state in view of the decreased COVID cases. The election gains significance as it hosts a battle between the ruling TRS and BJP after former Health Minister Eatala Rajender resigned from TRS and joined BJP. The election was earlier pushed indefinitely due to the second wave of the coronavirus. Telangana recorded 357 fresh COVID cases on Thursday. The state also marked one new fatality, taking the total number of COVID deaths to 3,865.

Huzurabad by-poll election

Huzurabad is a constituency in Telangana which was earlier under the administration of Eatala Rajender. After Rajender joined the BJP, the Huzurabad seat went vacant. This time, the Huzurabad constituency will witness a triangular political fight between the BJP, TRS, and Congress.

However, all three political parties are making efforts to win the seat. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on one hand, is holding massive campaigns, whereas the BJP and Congress are also making efforts. Former health minister Eatala Rajender is likely to contest for the seat again, but this time as a BJP representative. Meanwhile, the TRS is likely to introduce former Congress candidate Padi Kaushik as their candidate for the Huzurabad constituency.

