Telangana BJP's Bandi Sanjay Triggers Another Controversy, Asks 'if Kavitha Should Be...'

BJP’s Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has once again waded into a controversy by hitting out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha.

During a rally, Telangana BJP President made controversial remarks against K Kavitha, and said, “Few journalists asked me if Kavitha would be arrested. If or not arrested should Kavitha be kissed!”

BRS leaders’ swipe at Bandi Sanjay

Bandi Sanjay’s remarks were strongly condemned by BRS leader Ranjith Reddy and party Chairman Satish Reddy.

“Just outrageous. Bandi Sanjay is stooping to such low levels with his remarks. No modesty. No respect. Strongly condemn these derogatory comments which offend the dignity of a woman,” Ranjith Reddy tweeted.

BRS Chairman Satish Reddy also slammed the BJP leader in his tweet and wrote, “Shame bandisanjay_bjp. Is this the respect your party gives to women? You are ascetics who steal in the name of women's protection.”

Bandi Sanjay's office responds

Following his remarks, Bandi Sanjay Kumar's office swiftly responded to the accusations leveled by the opposition. The office of Bandi Sanjay refuted all the allegations made against the state President. It stated, "Some of the statements made by Bandi Sanjay Garu about three days ago are being blown out of proportion. This is a common phrase used in the Telugu language which means if someone does a crime, would you appreciate or punish them? The BRS party, which is well aware of the dialect, is deliberately portraying it as an insult to women's Modesty. This is a diversion tactic to create unrest in the state as the CM's daughter is summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi Excise policy."

BRS to stage protest against Bandi Sanjay

Finding fault with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s comments K Kavitha, BRS leaders demanded stern action against the BJP leader and are slated to stage a protest against the leader.

KCR's daughter being questioned by ED

The Enforcement Directorate has questioned K Kavitha, a leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in relation to the Delhi liquor policy issue, the same case which led to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest.

On Thursday, March 9, Kavitha was supposed to meet with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to which she requested a postponement to today, March 11. The central agency accepted the BRS leader's request. Kavitha had cited the hunger strike scheduled in Delhi on Friday seeking the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, as a reason for the postponement.

Notably, a key focus of the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy case is on an alleged network of middlemen, businessmen, and politicians.