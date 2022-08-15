Telangana: Clash Breaks Out Between TRS & BJP Workers In Jangaon During Latter's Padayatra

The political fight between the ruling-Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned more into a physical fight when a clash broke out between the workers of both parties on Monday. Notably, a clash broke out between the leaders and activists of the TRS and BJP during the saffron party's Padyatra in the Jangaon district of Telangana.

The incident took place on Monday in Telangana's Jangaon during BJP state President Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra when the leaders of both parties attacked each other with sticks and hurled stones. As per the preliminary information, some of the BJP, as well as TRS workers, have received injuries. Notably, the saffron party has alleged that TRS leaders of Jangaon attacked BJP leaders with sticks and stones were pelted at them.

According to Jangaon police, a clash broke out between both the party leaders in Jangaon during BJP Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra following which both the parties' workers assaulted each other with sticks. Notably, the police personnel deployed at the spot reacted immediately and took the situation under their control.

'Continue the Padayatra despite stone attacks': Bandi Sanjay

BJP Telangana took to its Twitter and said that Bandi Sanjay who was on his 13th Day of Praja Sangrama Yatra, exhorted the BJP workers to continue the Padayatra despite stone attacks aimed at stopping the public struggle. It further added that the BJP state president warned the "TRS thugs" saying there will be no peace if the march is obstructed.

It is pertinent to mention that rifts between BJP and TRS have increased after the saffron party claimed that it has been gaining support from the people of the state and soon they will throw the KCR government out in the next election.