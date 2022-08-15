Telangana CM Accuses Centre Of 'undermining Federal Values, Conspiring To Weaken States'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday hit out at the Centre and criticised the government for "undermining federal values and conspiring to weaken the states economically." He stated that the makers of the Indian Constitution had put in place a federal structure as they wanted the Centre and states to make progress together but "the government in Delhi is hurting the federal values."

"The current government in Delhi is hurting the federal values mentioned in the Constitution. The Centre is indulging in conspiracies that are weakening the states financially. It's like cutting the branch on which one is sitting,'' CM KCR was quoted by PTI as saying.

KCR on Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava celebrations

The Telangana Chief Minister, while hoisting the National flag at the 76th Independence Day function on Golconda Fort, spoke about the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava celebrations. "Telangana state is decked out in Tricolour as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava celebrations," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said that in recognition of the historical day, the state government has called for hoisting the National flag on every house on the occasion of Independence Day. He also informed that the National Flag were distributed free of cost to every house in Telangana. "The entire state is glittering with the splendour of the Tricolour as the National Flags are hoisted on every house," he added.

“We distributed over one crore flags which were hand-made by our Telangana workers and handed over free of charge to every house. Responding to the call given by the state government, the people of Telangana hoisted National Flags on every house and today the entire state of Telangana is decorated with the Tricolour," he said, adding, "We started the celebration on August 8 and will continue till August 22. We are celebrating many programmes of patriotism all over the state."

40,000 families benefitted through Dalit Bandhu scheme: KCR

Speaking on the development of Dalits in the state, CM KCR said, "Dalit Bandhu scheme was launched in the state with the objective of comprehensive development of the downtrodden Dalit community. The scheme is guiding the country as a ray of light that breaks through the generations of darkness in the lives of Dalits."

During the address, he further stated that with the determination of Dalits to rise up in the business sector, the government is implementing 10% reservation for Dalits in profitable businesses that are set up with a government licence. The state government will provide Dalit Bandhu benefits to all Dalits across the state in a phased manner. "About 40,000 families have been benefited through the Dalit Bandhu scheme last year," KCR said.

