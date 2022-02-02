'Telangana CM Cited Wrong Figures, Union Budget Is Progressive': Union Min G Kishan Reddy

Telangana CM KC Rao is drawing sharp criticism from all ends for his aggressive condemnation of the Union Budget 2022. Dismissing the Telangana Rashtra Samiti President’s allegations, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday lambasted him and stated that Telangana CM’s accusations were based on false figures and there is no truth in his condemnation.

Union Minister Reddy went on to say that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the floor of the parliament on Tuesday was progressive and paves way for the employment generation.

While bashing TRS Supremo’s irked remarks further, Reddy stated that he condemns KCR’s criticism of the constitution. Kishan Reddy, who hails from Telangana said to ANI, “CM KCR criticized govt on wrong figures. I want to tell CM that this budget is progressive & is a budget for employment generation. He also criticized the constitution. On behalf of Govt of India, I condemn whatever he said about the constitution.

Earlier in the day, Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao also lashed out at KCR over his angry remarks, saying that he has lost his senses and he has lowered the status of himself and the Chief Minister's chair.

While speaking to ANI, the Telangana BJP spokesperson condemned the language and epithet used by chief minister Rao and said that he is trying to pack with the Congress and the communists. "He must understand that the budget is for the whole country and he does not have to oppose it just because he is opposition. He is a state leader and his ambition is outdoing him", Krishna Sagar Rao said.

This came after CM KCR held up a press conference on Tuesday post the presentation of the Union budget 2022 and made hostile remarks while criticizing the budget. Telangana CM vociferously attacked PM Modi-led Union government for ‘not including anything for the Dalits, Tribals, farmers and backward people’ in the budget.

KCR criticizes Union Budget 2022

He cited that only Rs 12,800 crore have been allocated for the upliftment of a total population of 40 crore population of SC, ST & people belonging to other backward classes. He questioned the budgetary allocation and asked if it was enough.

While denouncing the Centre for not making adequate policies and reforms to uplift the nation, Telangana CM stated that the "BJP government had only done the politics of dividing people based on religion." He went on to describe the Union Budget as a "Golmaal budget". Alleging that PM Modi "is a very short-sighted Prime Minister", he contended that the BJP government should be “thrown into the Bay of Bengal” if the people want the nation to progress.

Telangana CM wants New Constitution'

Opening a new front on this occasion, he added, "India requires a new Constitution. India requires to rewrite the Constitution of India. Do you see anything wrong with that? Let it be debated and discussed. Because 75 valuable years have gone by. People's expectations have not been met. Why? So, we need to make some new provisions to the Constitution of India."