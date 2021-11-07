Telangana CM Claims Centre Is Not Buying Paddy; Threatens To 'cut Tongues' Of BJP Leaders

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday lambasted the central government and accused them of not buying the (parboiled rice) from the state. While accusing the centre of discriminating against Telangana, the TRS leader confessed that he has approached the officials of the central government on the persisting issue, however, no action has been taken yet. CM KC Rao also launched a no holds barred attack against state BJP and threatened opposition BJP leaders of suitable action.

While speaking to the reporters, CM KC Rao alleged that the central government is resisting the purchase of the parboiled rice grown by the farmers of Telangana and asked, if the centre will not take it from the state, what will they do? He said, “The Central Govt is not accepting parboiled rice from the state. What will we do with the procured parboiled rice from the farmers if the centre doesn’t take it from us? It’s the responsibility of the centre to procure the crops (Parboiled rice) from the state.”

Centre isn't buying Telangana's parboiled rice, officials discriminated with me: KCR

He further alleged that he had discussed the issue with the ministers from the centre and asked them to take the paddy, however despite promises made by the central minister, they didn’t do anything to resolve the matter. Rao accused the centre’s officials of speaking with him in a discriminating manner.

“I directly visited the concerned minister and asked him to take the procured parboiled rice. Concerned Central minister said he will take the decision and will communicate with me but till now no response. I again contacted the concerned Central Minister for a response but in response, he spoke to me in a discriminating manner, “ he said.

KC Rao further added that the state government wants to resolve the issue as they have dedicated themselves to uplift the farmers and have been able to minimise the suicide rate among farmers. “With many schemes, we have brought farmers to a stage by which farmer suicides have decreased drastically,” he said.

Apart from this, the state Chief Minister launched a no holds barred attack on the Telangana BJP leaders and claimed that the party is giving false assurance to the farmers in the state, contradictory to the centre’s actions.

BJP is anti-farmer; we will support protesting farmers in Delhi: KCR

Attacking BJP Rao said, “State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, farmers should cultivate paddy in the state and we will ensure that crop is procured, he is bluffing and speaking whatever he wants. The centre is saying we will not procure and state BJP is saying we will procure. The centre should procure the paddy from the state.”

Rao added further, “Do You (TS BJP President) have the courage to procure the paddy, will you roam in the state freely after bluffing. Central BJP says not to procure parboiled rice and the state BJP urges to cultivate paddy. Will this silly & thief BJP bring order to procure paddy?”

He furthered his claim, by calling BJP anti-farmers party, citing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, he said, “BJP is killing the farmers by ramming vehicles on them,” he also highlighted Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s contentious statement on protesting farmers and went on to say, “a BJP CM even urged people that they should beat farmers to death.”

The TRS leader also extended his support to the farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi for the past year, against the passage of the three farm laws. “ Now we will support the farmers who are protesting in north India.”

"We will not reduce a single penny on Petrol": Telangana CM

He demanded the centre to further reduce the prices on petrol and diesel, during the press conference. However, on being asked if the state government will reduce the VAT on fuel, he clarified that his government will not reduce a single rupee on fuel, since they haven't increased it either, it remains unchanged.

“We will not reduce a single rupee on petrol and diesel because we haven’t increased since we came into power. Whoever increased it, should decrease the prices. Complete cess should be removed,” KCR asserted.

“What did BJP do in last 7 years,” KCR lambasts centre

Stepping up his attack, he vented, “What did BJP do in the last 7 years whenever there are elections, BJP raises communal tension. India’s GDP is less than Bangladesh, Pakistan and the centre has increased unnecessary tax on the public.”

KC Rao went on to threaten the BJP and state BJP President Bandi Sanjay and said while addressing the press, “Will you (BJP) send me to jail, to whom you are speaking to? Is this because of your ego? Will you touch me? Do you (BJP & TS BJP President) have the courage to touch me, come and touch me then. Can you (TS BJP President) lead your life after touching CM KCR and sending me to jail? We will cut your (TS BJP Leaders) tongues if you speak whatever you want and pass comments on us.”

He went on to say, “China is attacking us in Arunachal Pradesh and no action has been taken. Till now, we were silent thinking that dogs are barking but now we will not keep quiet and will initiate necessary action.”

Image: Twitter/ PTI