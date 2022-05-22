On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) slammed the Central government on the farmer's issues and alleged that the Centre is asking the state government to impose electricity bills on farmers who are being given free electricity in the state. While addressing the event, KCR stated that he would die but not put metres.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and KCR paid tributes to the soldiers in Chandigarh, who were martyred in the Galwan Valley and also to the farmers who lost their lives during the recent 2021 protests against the now withdrawn farm laws.

KCR slams Centre over farmer's issue

Presently, the Telangana CM is on a national tour to various places in a bid to meet the leaders of the regional parties in an attempt to seek support for an alternative front to the BJP and Congress. After spending a day in New Delhi on Saturday, he visited Punjab's Chandigarh.

"Before Telangana became a state, a lot of farmer issues persisted. Farmers were dying by suicide. We are improving, giving farmers free electricity. Centre asking us to impose electricity bills, put meters. We would die but not install meters," he said.

CM Sri KCR speaking at the event of handing over cheques to bereaved families of farmers and army personnel in Chandigarh. https://t.co/PFt5MldfE5 — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 22, 2022

Citing the 2021 farmers' protest against the now-withdrawn agricultural laws, CM KCR said, "Delhi CM Kejriwal is lucky that he got a chance to serve farmers as they sat on Delhi's borders. We too would always support our farmer brothers and sisters. We cannot bring back those who have died but we are with you in this pain".

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, who was also present at the event lambasted the Central government over the farmer's protest and alleged, "The farmer's agitation was for the entire country not just for the farmers of Punjab or Haryana. The Central government wanted to convert stadiums into jails to arrest them, but I did not give permission for this".

KCR's pan-India tour

KCR has embarked on his pan-India tour on Friday as TRS is eyeing a significant role in national politics. Notably, he is attempting to forge an anti-BJP alliance (third front) with all the like-minded parties excluding Congress. This supposedly comes as the party announced to pivot and 'go national' after passing a resolution to the effect on the party's 21st foundation day on April 27.

On Saturday, KCR held a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the former's residence in the national capital and discussed the current national issues. Later, he met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss issues of regional and national importance. He also visited the Mohalla clinics and schools and said, "Delhi government's efforts in the field of education are commendable".

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)