Telangana CM Instructs Revenue Department To Probe Fresh Complaint Against Etela Rajender

A few weeks after former Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender was sacked from his post over land grabbing allegations, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the revenue department and ACB vigilance department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to the government as another complaint was received against the former minister, informed Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Sunday.

In an official press release, the CMO stated, "Another complaint is received by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the land grabbing issues of former minister Etela Rajender. Pitla Mahesh Mudiraj, resident of Ravalkol village in Medchel Mandal in Medchel district lodged a complaint that Etela Rajander's son Etela Nitin Reddy had grabbed his land and requested to render justice," said CMO.

"Mahesh Mudiraj had applied to the CM with a complaint. The CM has instructed Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar to immediately inquire into the complaint. The CM also instructed the Revenue department and ACB Vigilance department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to the government," it added.

Earlier this month, the state government had constituted a three-member panel led by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao. This panel was formed by the Telangana government to inquire into the allegations of land grabbing by Etela Rajender. The same day, the Telangana Governor had dropped the former Health Minister from the Council of Ministers. Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan had taken this decision on the advice of CM Chandrasekhar Rao who had earlier ordered an inquiry against Etela Rajender in the land grabbing case in Medak district.

Farmers allege land-grabbing by Etela Rajender

The land-grabbing allegations were brought to K Chandrasekhar Rao's attention by some farmers from the Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Medak district. The farmers alleged that Rajender and his followers illegally occupied the assigned land and threatened the villagers. The complaint further alleged that Rajender's followers, Alli Sudarshan and Anjala Sudhakar Reddy, had illegally taken over 100 acres of land belonging to BC, SC, ST claiming that the government had taken it back. Villagers alleged that some sheds and large poultry industries were built without permission on those lands.

(With Agency Inputs)