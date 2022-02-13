Telangana CM Jumps To Rahul Gandhi's Defence; Dares BJP To Sack Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Escalating his attack on BJP, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao demanded the ouster of his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remark over Rahul Gandhi's parentage. Maintaining that this does not reflect either Indian or Hindu culture, he lashed out at BJP for seeking votes on the basis of religion.

Asserting that a CM cannot make such a comment in this country, he dared the saffron party's president JP Nadda to take strict action against Sarma. KCR's defence of Gandhi comes even as Congress is TRS' main opponent in Telangana.

On Saturday, Telangana CM KCR said, "PM Modi Ji, is this BJP's culture? Is this our Hindu religion? Is this the tradition of our country? Your CM is asking a leader whose father was he born to. I demand as an Indian. I hang my head with shame. I am in tears. This is not a good thing for the country."

He added, "Have we learned this from the Vedas, Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan and Mahabharata? No. You are the dirty people who get votes by selling the Hindu religion. I am asking the BJP president- is this our culture? If you are honest and follow the religion, then sack the Assam CM. I demand this as an Indian. Can a CM talk like this in the country?"

"A CM of your party questions an MP about the identity of his father. Is it our 'sanskar'," he says.



"A CM of your party questions an MP about the identity of his father. Is it our 'sanskar'," he says. pic.twitter.com/jNRvP5CAWf — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

Assam CM sparks row

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Friday, Himanta Biswa Sarma lambasted Rahul Gandhi for seeking "proof" of the 2016 surgical strike. However, he stoked controversy by making a personal remark on the former Congress president.

A key Minister in the erstwhile Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government in Assam, he switched over to BJP on August 23, 2015. Defending his remarks later, the Assam CM took a dig at KCR for not taking on Gandhi when he cast aspersions on the Armed Forces.

On February 11, Sarma opined, "Look at their mentality today, General Bipin Rawat who was the pride of Uttarakhand and the nation as well, under his leadership, India conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi then asked for proof. Have we ever sought proof of which father's son you are? What right do you have to ask for proof from the Armed Forces?"

Speaking to the media on the Telangana CM's outburst, he added, "There cannot be a greater crime than insulting the Army and asking for proof from the Army over the surgical strike. Mother and motherland are superior even to Heaven. He (KCR) got agitated by what I said to Rahul Gandhi. But when Rahul Gandhi talked about the Army, then why did he not get agitated? Why did these people not tweet then? Some people believe that you can't tell anything to Gandhis but can do everything else. This mindset has to go from the nation."