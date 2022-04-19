Telangana CM KCR Asserts Centre's Policies Are Dampening Agriculture Growth Across Country

In yet another scathing attack on the central government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, during the high-level review meeting expressed unhappiness over the regressive farm policies adopted by the Centre. CM KCR stated that the central policies are dampening the agricultural growth of the country which relies on farming as the main occupation. It is unfortunate that the Union Government's haphazard policies are discouraging the farmers from continuing the farming and also reducing the farm output in the country.

Meanwhile giving a big push to the farm sector, CM KCR made it clear that the state government will strive to consolidate the agriculture sector and reiterated that the action plan for the farmers' welfare will be strengthened further and continue the government efforts.

KCR directs officials to prepare special action plan on profit-making crops

During the review meeting, KCR enquired about the progress in paddy procurement and asked the officials to prepare a special action plan on profit-making crops. The CM instructed the top officials to depute the district officers and village level officials Agriculture Extension officers for ground-level visits and give suggestions to the farmers on the cropping pattern. In this direction, KCR suggested the agriculture minister hold regular training programmes for AE level officials.

The chief minister appealed to the farmers to seek expert advice in the use of Urea. It is necessary to use urea judiciously. Some farmers are under the impression that big use of fertilizers will help to increase the yield. “It is good to use them in a disciplined manner. Can we eat all the food in a single sitting, Likewise, fertilizers should also be used properly. Crops are also like our human bodies. Hence, it required a limited quantity of urea. If we use excessively, crops will be completely damaged.”

CM KCR said that in wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, the DAP availability will not be more than required as the two countries that supply raw material for DAP are engaged in the war. He asked the officials to educate the farmers on DAP use in a disciplined manner. The officials also brought to the notice of DAP availability within the requirement. The use of organic compost and carbon components should also be increased to maintain soil fertility in the coming season.

Telangana CM reviews demand for state's cotton in international market

Post-COVID pandemic, the demand for Cotton grown in Telangana increased in China and other countries where the crop output was reduced. CM reviewed the demand for Telangana cotton in the international market. The issue of growing cotton price -one quintal of cotton at Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000 and the increasing cotton demand were also discussed. The CM told the officials to encourage farmers to go for cotton cultivation.

The demand for Chilli is also high as it is being sold at Rs 42,000 per quintal in the open market in recent times, the CM said the demand for Red Gram and Sunflower also increased and the agriculture department should not neglect them. He wanted the increase of sunflower cultivation.