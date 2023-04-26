Telangana CM KCR Condoles Parkash Singh Badal’s Demise

Quick links:
IMAGE: @TelanganaCMO
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has condoled the death of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.
In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Rao conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch.
Rao remembered the efforts put by the departed leader for the development of Punjab from the village sarpanch to Union Minister and Chief Minister of the northern state.
Badal, a five-time former Punjab chief minister known for his winsome humility and strong rural roots, died on Tuesday. He was 95.
