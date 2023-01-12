Telangana CM KCR Hits At PM Modi, Says 'India Will See Taliban-like Situation If...'

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao lambasted the Central government for its approach on Thursday. Addressing a public rally, KCR stressed on the development, with 'peace, tolerance, and welfare of the people as the top priority'.

"If we continue to raise religious intolerance & divide people, it will all turn into hell & we'll see a Taliban-like situation & an Afghanistan-like situation in this country. In the fire of animosity, the entire human race will burn, and eventually come to an end," said KCR.

'Country running for friends in Gujarat'

Earlier, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, KCR's son, also, a Minister in the Telangana government, had attacked the Central government, claiming that the Prime Minister has doubled the debt of India by taking a Rs 100 lakh crore loan. Raising apprehensions about the usage of the 'Rs 100 lakh crore', KTR asked, "Where did the money go, who did he distribute it to?"

"He (PM Modi) said we shouldn’t waive off the loans of the farmers. It is inappropriate. It is not good. We shouldn’t give Aasara pensions to elderly people. We should not give Kalyana Lakshmi to women," he further stated.

In an apparent reference to India's business moguls Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, KTR claimed, "But to our friends in Gujarat. Do you (people) know who they are? There are two people. Those two people will sell and only those two will purchase. Desam kosam, Dharmam kosam (For country, for virtue) is an old dialogue. Today, the country is running for only those two people."

PM Modi will reach Telangana on January 19. Besides flagging off a Vande Bharat Express train between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, he will be initiating various railway projects worth Rs 2,400 crore in Telangana, which includes the modernisation of the Secunderabad Railway Station costing around Rs 700 crore.