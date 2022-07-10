Telangana CM KCR Hits Out At BJP-led Centre, Calls Make In India Initiative A 'flop'

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday claimed that the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative is an utter flop. He alleged that established companies are abandoning India due to inefficient policies.

"Make is India is an utter flop. The established companies are leaving the country because of the inefficient policies of the BJP Government, but there is no answer to these questions. BJP damaged the economic future of the country," said KCR.

He also slammed Prime Minister over the fall of the value of the rupee against the dollar. He stated that the worth of the rupee is close to Rs 80 and asked the Centre the reason for this.

"The Rupee value has gone to such a low - close to Rs 80 now, it happened never before in history. It never fell as low as it did during PM Modi's tenure. What's the reason? Is this 'loktantra' or 'shadyantra'?" KCR asked.

The rupee declined by 13 paise to close at 79.26 against the US dollar on Friday. On Tuesday, Rupee had closed at an all-time low of 79.37 against the US dollar.

'We will reverse all bad policies of PM Modi,' says KCR

He claimed that the country is in big danger under the BJP rule and it must be stopped at any cost. "We will change Narendra Modi’s government. We will reverse all bad policies of Narendra Modi," he said.

The Telangana Chief Minister said that country is in an "undeclared emergency". "Thanks to Indira, she declared an emergency. Today in India, there is an undeclared emergency," he said.

He said that there is anger among the people over the increase in cylinder prices by Rs 50. "Narendra Modi is the weakest Prime Minister independent India has seen," KCR said, adding that the PM cannot even face the press conference once in eight years.