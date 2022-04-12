Telangana CM KCR Hits Out At Centre In Fresh Attack; Says 'Govt Working Against Farmers'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attacked the BJP-led Centre over paddy procurement again in a press conference on April 12. The press conference follows KCR's ultimatum he gave to the Narendra Modi-led government a day before, seeking a response if it will buy paddy from the state. The Telangana CM had demanded a reply from the Centre within 24 hours while threatening a nationwide protest if it failed to do so.

Watch Live: CM Sri KCR addressing the media from Pragathi Bhavan https://t.co/UqCOBvQbfW — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 12, 2022

The entire tussle is around Telangana's request to the Centre to buy parboiled rice in the current rabi season. The Centre, on the other hand, says that it can procure only raw rice and not the parboiled ones which are not consumed largely in India.

KCR targets Centre; lists his govt's achievements

In his press conference, KCR alleged that the "Central Government is working against the farmers", which has even led to suicides among many. Staging a dharna at Telangana Bhawan in Delhi on April 11, the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) leaders had warned the Centre to not play with the sentiments of the farmers. KCR even took digs at PM Modi's withdrawal of the farm laws and enlisted his achievements in Telangana. "The TRS govt is giving Rs. 10,000 to farmers...no other government in India does this...this amount is given to Farmers directly," he said.

"Even before, 7,000 procurement centres in every village were set up which procured grains within 3-4 days and deposited money in the account of farmers. This is what the TRS govt has done... no other state has done this". Recalling when PM Modi repealed the farm laws, KCR further alleged that the Centre wants the corporates to prosper. "We demanded to integrate MNREGA to agriculture but they are not doing it", he claimed.

Until now, the TRS supremo's protest for a uniform paddy procurement has gained support of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who on Monday, joined the protestors in Delhi. "The farmers in the state have pressurised the state government to such an extent that the government has now taken a stand and protesting in Delhi," Tikait had said.

In addition to this, KCR also reminded about his 'Mission Kakatiya', which has been initiated by his government to provide 24-hour electricity in the state. He also claimed that the civil aviation industry in the state is booming, stating that Hyderbad houses the fourth largest airport in India. The CM further said that he has requested GMR for a second runway and claimed to take the civil aviation courses forward.

