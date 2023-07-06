Telangana CM KCR Likely To Skip PM Modi Programme In Warangal Once Again

As the anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Telangana on 8th July approaches, sources say that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to give the PM's programme a miss yet again. PM Modi will be laying the foundation for several development projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Telangana during his visit.

It would not be the first time that the Telangana Chief Minister skipped PM Modi’s programme. Chandrashekar Rao had not attended the Prime Minister’s programmes in the state on April 8, 2023.

Taking a dig at Chandrashekar Rao, Union Minister and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Kishan Reddy accused the chief minister of taking no interest in the state’s development. “KCR does not have interest in the development of the state. This is not the first time KCR is skipping the programme and that is because KCR only wants family and family rule. We have given an invitation. If he comes or not, it is up to him,” said Reddy.

Earlier, while addressing a public meeting BRS working President and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao demanded an apology from the Prime Minister to the people of Telangana for not fulfilling the promises that the central government had made during the formation of the state.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Telangana to lay the foundation stone for National Highway projects valued at over Rs. 5,550 crores. One of the key projects includes the upgradation of the Karimnagar–Warangal section of NH-563, which will be transformed from its current two-lane configuration to a four-lane setup.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the establishment of a Railway Manufacturing Unit in Kazipet.