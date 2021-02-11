Telangana CM KCR Loses Cool At Public Rally; Calls Protestors 'dogs' & BJP Netas 'beggars'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao while seeking votes for TRS in the soon to be held Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress, saying that the grand old party had ignored development during its tenure in the state. The Chief Minister lost his cool at a group of women protestors when they allegedly tried to distract him by showing some papers and ended up calling them "dogs", triggering a row. According to media reports, the protestors were allegedly BJP activists.

‘There are several dogs like you’

"Take the memo from them. Now that you have given the memo, leave from here. If you want to stay, please stay calm or respectfully leave. No one will be disturbed by your stupid work. You are not even five people, you will lose. Police take them out. I have seen enough drama like this. There are a lot of dogs like you, leave from here," the annoyed Chief Minister said.

"If we are determined, there will not be any trace of you. You will become dust, he added. He quoted a Telugu proverb which says that 'new beggars' (someone who has taken up the profession now) have no time sense and likened the BJP to them.

KCR said if any party has an opinion they also could convene meetings and convey what they wanted to the people. But it was not good to disturb meetings of other parties "So don't resort to senseless activities. If you have anything to say you also hold a public meeting. People will decide. Coming to meetings of other parties and disturbing them is not a good culture. None will appreciate it and in the coming days, people will teach you a lesson. I am warning their leader to be careful. There is a limit to our patience. If you cross the limits, we know what to do," he said.

Congress demands apology

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded KCR apologise for calling a group of people “dogs” during a public meeting in Nalgonda district. Congress MP and party in charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore tweeted, "Chandrasekar completely lost his balance. A man who holds a position as people representative can’t speak the word of Dictators. arrogance must be punished, Arrogant must apologise. #ApologiseChandrasekar"

Telangana CM calls women at Nagarjuna Sagar public meeting as Dogs.Don’t forget all those women standing there are the reason you sit in that position Change Your words reflect your attitude. Don’t forget this is a democracyDont forget they are our bosses!Appologize Chandrasekar pic.twitter.com/IrRTmBY3Cw — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) February 10, 2021

