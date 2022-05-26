Telangana CM KCR Meets JDS Chief HD Deve Gowda; Hints At Formation Of Third Front

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy, at their residence in Bengaluru on Thursday. The meeting between KCR and JDS leaders has given a rise to speculations of a third front that will be helmed by KCR. Meanwhile, speaking to the media after his meeting with the JDS chief, Rao attacked the central government and spoke about several issues, including inflation. Rao also added that the leaders discussed national and Karnataka politics.

"We've discussed national & Karnataka politics issues. There'll be a change at national level & nobody can stop it...Tribals, farmers & poor aren't happy in the country. Industries are getting closed, GDP is crashing, inflation is rising & Rupee's value is falling. The nations who attained freedom with us are very far ahead. India will have to change and we should take efforts to change India," said Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda & his son, HD Kumaraswamy, at his residence in Bengaluru.



CM KCR was received by HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru.

JDS backs KCR for 'alternative front'

Speaking to the media, former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy revealed that the Telangana Chief Minister is working on an alternative front against the BJP. Expressing support for KCR, Kumaraswamy remarked that the former is meeting several leaders from different states.

"Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao is working for an alternative front, he is meeting several leaders & visiting various states. He wants to save the country & bring change in the interest of the nation & the poor people," said Kumaraswamy "We want to bring a change for the development of the country. Its a long way to decide who will be the PM

We have to save the country," said Kumaraswamy

KCR eyes formation of a third front

It should be noted that K Chandrashekar Rao has been meeting Opposition leaders ahead of the 2024 General elections. This is being seen as a part of his efforts to bring anti-BJP leaders together to form a third front. Earlier last week, he met Aam Aadmi Supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

